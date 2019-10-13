Former Springfield Cardinals reflect on journey amidst NLCS

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, right, is congratulated by teammate Adam Wainwright (50) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis, MO. — The St. Louis Cardinals dropped game two of the NLCS to visiting Washington 3-1 on Saturday.

The series now moves to Washington for Game Three where Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals against Stephen Strasburg.

Springfield Cardinal fans will remember Jack Flaherty.

He pitched at Hammons Field in 2017.

In fact, Flaherty is one of 11 St. Louis Cardinals on the National League Championship 25 man roster who cut their teeth in Double A in Springfield.

But it’s not just players like Tommy Edman and Kolten Wong.

It also includes manager Mike Shildt, who was Springfield’s skipper for 3 seasons at Hammons Field.

Three of his staff spent time in Springfield.

And former general manager Matt Gifford is now in charge of operations at Busch Stadium.

All remember their time in Springfield fondly.

“I’m so proud of all the former Springfield Cardinals,” Gifford said. “It’s so much fun to see them and watch them have success. But it’s even more fun to see all the fans that come up.”

“The difference in me as a player when I first got to Springfield versus when I left,” Edman said. “There’s a huge difference. It prepared me well to get called up this year.”