9 Sep 2000: A close up of Head Coach Woody Widenhofer of the Vanderbilt Commodores as he watches from the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The Commodores defeated the Crimson Tide 28-10.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Mizzou football coach and Tiger linebacker Woody Widenhofer has died.

Widenhofer suffered a major stroke over the weekend and died yesterday, March 22, at the age of 77.

Widenhofer played linebacker at Mizzou and coached the Tigers from 1985 to 1988.