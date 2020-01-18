Former Kickapoo star has been traded to the Sacramento Kings

by: Bryce Derrickson

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trailblazers has traded Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Tolliver has played in 33 games and started nine for the Trailblazers this season.

This season he is averaging 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Tolliver, 34, is playing in his 12th NBA season and on his 10th NBA team.

Over his career, Tolliver has played in 697 NBA games averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Tolliver was part of the Kickapoo team that won the 2003 state championship.

