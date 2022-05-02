SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury University is mourning the death of former basketball coach and athletics director Bill Harding.

Harding passed away Monday at the age of 89.

Bill Harding was a Nixa native and arrived on Drury’s campus in 1950.

He played four years for A.L. Weiser.

After graduating, Harding coached at Nixa, Buffalo and Parkview High Schools.

He led the Parkview “Jolly Green Giants” to the 1965 state championship.

Harding coached Drury from 1965 to 1971 before moving into the athletic director’s position.

Arrangements are still being made for Bill Harding’s memorial service.