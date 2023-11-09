SPRINGFIELD–In sports and life, setbacks aren’t something we usually plan on, right?

They just happen. But a true champion figures out a way to overcome them. Like former Kickapoo basketball standout Trevon Brazile, who missed most of last season with a leg injury, but is now back and ready to take Arkansas to the next level.

“I think I might’ve torn my acl, and then, next morning, got the news. Then went from there.”

Just over a year ago, in his first season with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Trevon Brazile was terrorizing opposing defenses.

The 6’10 sophomore, who transferred from Mizzou, was slated to be a key part of a talented Hogs team…Until Brazile tore his acl in just the 9th game of the season.

“I definitely knew something wasn’t all the way right because it was a non contact injury,” said Arkansas Redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile. So, whenver I felt it, felt like somebody kicked my leg. As soon as i felt it and it was non-contact i was like this probably isn’t good. So then and there i kinda started preparing myself for the worst.”

And just like that, his season was over.

“At that point I didn’t know how long, but shortly after I figured out it’d be 9 months so, it was obviously difficult but here we are 9 months later and I feel great.”

Between then and now, his time on the sideline helped him realize how much he missed the game.

“We played Illinois, Kansas, and I was like man, I wish I was out there. Then you know we go to Vegas and play UConn and it was hard to watch us go out.”

Using his team’s loss in the Sweet 16 as motivation, Brazile pushed through rehab and showed a glimpse of what’s to come this season in an exhibition against UT Tyler.

“Going in, I wasn’t even supposed to play more than 12-15 minutes, but in the game I was feeling great. The dunk, I felt it happen. The crowd, I felt all the energy. That was definitely the I’m back moment.”

And you better believe he can’t wait to unleash his true potential against his old team in the new year.

“Without a question. I know we play them twice. I know it’s in late January so we gotta wait for that but I’m excited to go back to Missouri and play in that arena.”

Brazile started for the Razorbacks Monday night in their season opener against Alcorn State. He played 22 minutes, scoring 13 points on 4 of 5 shotting in the team’s 34-point victory.

Arkansas hosts Gardner Webb Friday night at 7pm.