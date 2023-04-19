SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And new Drury Lady Panthers coach Kaci Bailey landed a local transfer Wednesday.

5-foot-8 guard Makaiya Brooks announced on twitter that she’s transferring from Memphis to Drury.

Brooks played her high school basketball at Central here in Springfield.

Brooks averaged 22 points per game with the Bulldogs and is the career scoring leader for the city of Springfield.

Brooks didn’t play much at Memphis averaging four minutes a game for the Tigers.

Memphis recently went through a coaching change as well.