SPRINGFIELD–You ever heard of the term “imposter syndrome”?? It came about in the late 1970’s and essentially means that someone feels unworthy of all the success they’ve worked so hard for. It may sound like an odd concept, but i think a Cardinals world series hero might be suffering from it.

Saturday afternoon, St. Louis native and Redbirds alum David Freese officially announced that he turned down the Cardinals invitation to be inducted into the team’s hall of fame.

Freese, who attended Lafayette High School in wildwood and spent 5 seasons with the club, was voted into the hall of fame by the fans just over a month ago.

But despite helping the Cardinals win their 11th Fall Classic in 2011, along with being named mvp for both the NLCS and World Series, and setting a major league record with 21 rbi in that postseason, freese put out a lengthy statement apologizing to the fans for declining the honor. Saying he gave this extreme thought that weighed heavily on him, but that he feels strongly about his decision and understands how people may feel about this.

So, if you go watch the Cardinals play August 20th you won’t see Freese receive a red jacket, but you will witness Jose Oquendo and Max Lanier receive theirs.