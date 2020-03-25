Former Bear talks taking over Lamar Football

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jared Beshore is coming home.

The Lamar native won state championships with the football Tigers.

Now, he’s Lamar’s new head football coach.

“It’s crazy to think of that right now,” Beshore said. “I don’t think I’m used to that. I’m going to have to get used to that. Even coach Beshore. It’s weird but I can definitely get used to it.”

After winning three straight state championships at Lamar, Beshore played his college ball at Missouri State.

He was a two-time captain, an experience that helped him in his coaching career.

“I was lucky to be voted a captain twice,” Beshore said. “That has made me into what I am today. Would I have applied for the head coaching job at Lamar if I weren’t a team captain at Missouri State, probably not.”

After graduating from Missouri State, Beshore cut his teeth as an assistant coach for Anthony Hays in Branson.

“Coach Hays really took me under his wing,” Beshore said. “He knew I wanted to be a coach someday. Everything he did, he did it with purpose. He showed me the ropes on why he was doing things. Showing me the behind the scenes things.”

This winter, Scott Bailey resigned at Lamar after 14 seasons.

Bailey had led the Tigers to seven straight state champoinshiops with Beshore as one of his star players.

Now he will replace his mentor.

“It was kind of surprising,” Beshore said. “People didn’t expect him to step down. He has his reasons, I have no clue what they are. He meant so much to me and so many Lamar Tigers out there. That big mentor, father figure to a lot of guys.”

That relationship takes the pressure aware from succeeding Bailey.

“No I don’t feel any pressure,” Beshore said.”When you talk about community I feel relief. I’m so familiar with it. People know who I am. And know the people here.”

There is more pressure from the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down school and prevents team meetings or practice.

“I’m itching to get out of the house and work with these kids,” Beshore said. “Doing what I can. Trying to reach communication with the kids. Still a Branson Pirate, it’s the circumstance. Not the greatest time to step into my first year as a head coach but do the best that we can. It is what it is.”