Ford’s MSU Bears enjoy stress-free summer workout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball season is still more than three months away.

But in our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford is able to get his crew on the floor for summer workouts.

Wednesday afternoon, the Bears were practicing at Drury.

The NCAA allows division one teams a couple of hours of team practice per week.

The Bears were 16-16 in Ford’s first year at the helm.

Ford will return six players who saw action last season.

He also added six newcomers, and three more Bears who will be eligible this season.

Two of those newcomers are grad transfers including Anthony Bonner from Colorado State and Lamont West from West Virginia.

“I think the guys are itching a little bit. But that’s normal this time of year. Because it’s not easy, but it’s easier. It’s not the daily grind of like January or February. Guys are just trying to get better at certain things. For example, I let Tulio work on his perimeter game this summer. As opposed to when we get into practice and he’s going to have to do what he’s good at. It’s not easy but it’s a little more laid back,” said Ford.