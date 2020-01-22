Ford’s MSU Bears battling injuries, Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will host Valparaiso Thursday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s team will be looking for its second straight win, and move to 4-3 in the Valley.

But it looks like they’ll have to try to beat the Crusaders without two players who started a majority of this season.

Redshirt junior Tyrik Dixon continues to be sidelined with shoulder issues.

Senior Tulio Da Silva missed Saturday’s win at Evansville because of family issues.

He may not play, and Gaige Prim continues to be hampered with leg problems that cuts down his practice time.

But Ford says he’s not letting the injuries get him down.

“It’s just a battle. It’s a long season. It’s sports, I mean it’s just, I’m too blessed of a man to be frustrated about anything. I wouldn’t be frustrated about somebody’s health. I would like for our team to be able to have some continuity with who is playing, but that is just out of my control. I don’t want Tyrik to feel the pain of his shoulder. I don’t want Gage to feel the pain of his legs,” said Ford.