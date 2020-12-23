Ford’s Bears ready for new-look Valley schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Valley conference season will tip off on Sunday December 27th for everyone except for Bradley and Valparaiso.

Valpo went into a Covid-19 quarantine and their games with the Braves were postponed.

Missouri State will open up league play on the road at Cedar Falls.

And will do so with the conference player of the week.

The Valley awarding Gaige Prim after averaging 19 points per game last week.

The Bears and Northern Iowa Panthers will play Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

That Monday game was moved to 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports Midwest.

The two games back to back on the weekend is the Valley’s way of trying to get a conference season in around the pandemic.

“We need to try to do our best in getting the most games in the shortest period of time. And I’m in favor of the back to back in this situation only. I don think it can be a disadvantage if you get late into a conference race and you’re playing a team that’s a bad matchup. And you’re on the road for two straight games in a bad matchup. But at the same time we want to have a representative in the NCAA touranement. If not multiple representatives. And this gives us our best shot,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.