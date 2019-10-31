Ford’s Bears overcome sluggish start in lone exhibition game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Basketball topped visiting Washington University of St. Louis Wednesday night in the Bears’ lone exhibition game, 76-59.

MSU started slow, taking just a 36-34 lead into halftime.

Tulio Da Silva led the second half change, finishing with a game high 20 points and nine rebounds.

Afterwards, Head Coach Dana Ford said the experience was a good one considering the challenges that await this season.

“It’s one of those deals where I thought we did a lot of good things, especially statistically-wise,” Ford said. “It’s a good exhibition game for our guys. It’s exactly what you want whenever you have a schedule like we have, when you have a roster like we have. So many moving parts and lineups. This is a really good game for us. Obviously, we’ve got to get better but I think everybody in the country has got to get better.”