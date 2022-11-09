SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s new look Missouri State basketball team tipped off the new season Wednesday night against division two Missouri S&T.

Ford’s Bears feature 14 new faces joining three returners.

Donovan Clay is the lone starter back.

But he’s surrounded by veteran newcomers.

One of those is Bryan Trimble junior, the KC native played last year at Akron, and he swishes the triple, it’s a 10-3 lead.

The miners not phased early, this is Kaden Froebe with the base line dunk, it’s a five point game.

But the Bears would pull away, Chance Moore with the step back three, he was at Arkansas last year, 18-9.

Then Missouri State with the block to Matthew Lee, back to Moore for the layup, it’s 24-12 Bears.

Mo State dialing up from long distance, Alston Mason with back to back threes it’s a 21 point lead.

Check this out, the Bears Jonathan Mogbo with the rejection, out to Damien Mayo, to Lee, back to Mogbo with the slam dunk, Bears up 51-25 at the break.

Missouri State wins 82-47.

Missouri State had three players in double figures led by Chance Moore’s 18 points.