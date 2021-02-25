Ford’s Bears hope to stay hot in Evansville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens basketball team will end its regular season on the road at Evansville Friday and Saturday nights.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State needs just one victory to secure the third seed for Arch Madness.

Being the third seed would insure that the Bears will play the second seed in the semifinals if they advance to Saturday at the Valley tournament.

The Bears are the hottest team in the conference winners of six in a row.

Evansville has lost its last six games.

And Missouri State has beaten the Aces the last three times they’ve played.

“We are winners of our last six. And we need to try to improve that streak starting with our first game against Evansville. So we’re not really paying too much attention to the seeds. We feel like we’re either going to be a three or four. I think that’s already guaranteed. You’re going to have to play the two seed or the one seed most likely. This year both our one and two seeds are very good. So you’re going to play three really good teams no matter what your seed is. I think it’s more important that we continue to stay hot. And hopefully be the hottest team heading into St. Louis,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.