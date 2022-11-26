NASSAU, Bahamas–The Missouri State Bears continued play in the bahamas Saturday.

The Bears facing Ball State.

And Missouri State had the lead until 7 minutes left in the game, Luke Bumbalough with the corner three, Cardinals up 56-53.

The Bears tried to steal it late, 30 seconds left Alston Mason with the steal and the layup, Mo State was down four.

Then with ten seconds left, Donovan Clay with the board and the putback it’s a two point game.

Bears down three, eight seconds left, Clay drives to the rack and his shot is blocked and Ball State hands Missouri State its second straight loss 67-64.