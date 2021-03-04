Ford’s Bears excited for Arch Madness opportunity

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo–For the 31st straight March, the Missouri Valley Conference has gathered in St. Louis for its post season mens tournament.

This year’s Arch Madness is completely different because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Limited fans, restricted media, zoom interviews, all common place during the season will be in effect at Enterprise Center.

Thursday, teams met with the media via zoom, including the Missouri State Bears who will open against Valparaiso Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

The Bears swept Valpo in early January, and Bears coach Dana Ford says his players are excited about the weekend possibilities.

“There are ten teams here who should be excited about that. I don’t think our guys are any different. I think they just like to play to be honest. I think they like being around each other. I think they like practicing. They like being on the bus. They like being at the hotel. They’re just kind of enjoying the moment. And understanding that they have the opportunity, the same opportunity that nine other teams have. Obviously only one team will get the chance to take advantage of that. I think our guys are pretty excited,” said Ford.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MSU Bears Mens Basketball

MSU Mens BB Generic

MSU Lady Bears Basketball

Lady Bears Tix

Mens BB

Mens BB MSU

MSU on KOZL

MSU Football

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets