Ford’s Bears excited for Arch Madness opportunity

ST. LOUIS, Mo–For the 31st straight March, the Missouri Valley Conference has gathered in St. Louis for its post season mens tournament.

This year’s Arch Madness is completely different because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Limited fans, restricted media, zoom interviews, all common place during the season will be in effect at Enterprise Center.

Thursday, teams met with the media via zoom, including the Missouri State Bears who will open against Valparaiso Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

The Bears swept Valpo in early January, and Bears coach Dana Ford says his players are excited about the weekend possibilities.

“There are ten teams here who should be excited about that. I don’t think our guys are any different. I think they just like to play to be honest. I think they like being around each other. I think they like practicing. They like being on the bus. They like being at the hotel. They’re just kind of enjoying the moment. And understanding that they have the opportunity, the same opportunity that nine other teams have. Obviously only one team will get the chance to take advantage of that. I think our guys are pretty excited,” said Ford.