Ford’s Bears draw Valpo in Arch Madness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears will tip off Arch Madness in the Friday night late game at Enterprise Center.

The third seeded Bears will face sixth seed Valparaiso with a tip off after 8:00 p.m.

The Bears wrapped up the regular season with split at Evansville.

Missouri State won Friday’s opener to secure the third seed, then fell to the Aces Saturday night.

That 72-63 loss snapped a seven game Bears winning streak.

Missouri State swept Valpo back in early January at their place.

But Bears boss Dana Ford says Valpo isn’t the same team.

“Yea it’ll probably be a little different considering that we haven’t played in so long. I think they’re doing things differently. I think we do a lot of the same things. I think the conference tournament is a little different. You have a different opponent, there’s more on the line, there’s a new energy,” said Ford.

This is what the bracket looks like for Arch Madness.

The top seed is Loyola on the upper side of the bracket.

Missouri State is in the bottom half, play Valpo Friday.

If they win they’ll most likely play Drake in the semifinals.

Those semifinals have been moved up to noon and 3 p.m.

The championship game is Sunday at one here on KOLR 10.

