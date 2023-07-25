SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford will be starting his sixth season at the Bears basketball helm.

And Tuesday the Missouri Valley held a mens hoops zoom call with all the coaches.

For Dana Ford, this summer has been a lot more calm then last year.

Missouri State returns 14 players from last season, including three starters.

Those familiar faces insure continuity for a Bears team that won 12 valley games last season.

The experience also allowed Ford and his coaching staff to zero in on what needs to be corrected before the season tips off in November.

“This year there’s not so much uncertainty. We’ve been able to work our core group together all summer. We can tell a noticable difference. It’s definitely been a huge emphasis of ours this offseason, the cohesiveness, defensively and offensively. Having so many guys back obviously gives you an opportunity to get ahead of the curve on that. I do think that’s an advantage for this year’s team,” said Ford.