Ford to NCAA: Tread carefully on players getting paid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA voted unanimously Tuesday to start allowing its players to make money on their names, images and likenesses.

It’s a reaction from a number of state governments that have passed similar laws.

The NCAA wants it’s three levels to come up with a plan that’s consistent with the collegiate model.

They’d like to have a new rule in place by January of 2021.

The NCAA did say it did not want to follow the California model of an unrestricted market.

The organization wants a uniform national law.

Coaches like Missouri State’s Dana Ford says he wants Missouri State to be ahead of the curve, but he has reservations.

“This opens up a can of worms of a lot of different change in terms of legislation. And it’s not just, it doesn’t just impact the players. But it’s a ripple effect. It’s going to impact coaches, and recruiting and administrators and fund raising. It impacts so much. So hopefully, my thing is that they’re taking their time to do it the best possible way,” said Ford.