SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are in the middle of a three game losing streak and are looking at finals week.

While the players pass the tests in the classroom.

Dana Ford and his coach staff are still trying to pass the test on the court.

The Bears will next play Friday at Oral Roberts.

A combination of 14 new faces on the team, and injuries has resulted in up and down performances and a 4-6 record.

Ford has said he’s not expecting things to click until conference play.

But even he’s frustrated by the lack of consistancy.

“This is no fun. But its not the worse thing that every happened to us in our lives. Right, but it’s no fun. We have to use this week to finish strong academically. Because if you’re ineligible you can’t play. Once we get that done, we have to get back out on the practice floor. And we have to get in the video room. And we have to continue to dig in. And figure out what’s best for us moving forward,” said Ford.