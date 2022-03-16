NORMAN, Ok–Dana Ford’s fourth season at Missouri State is in the books.

Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Bears 89-72 ending Missouri State’s season with 23 wins and 11 losses.

It was Ford’s best season as the Bears coach.

And it was Missouri State’s best basketball season in a decade.

One big reason for the success was super senior Gaige Prim who returned for a third year at Missouri State this winter.

Prim scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday night’s loss.

In his three years at Missouri State, Prim was named to the Valley’s All-Newcomer team, then made first team All-Valley the last two seasons.

Afterward’s Ford saluted the 6-9 senior from Colorado.

“You know this guy has been phenomenal for us. He has truly been a Godsend. His last two years he’s been one of the best players in our league. Probably the best big man in our league this past season. He’s done a fantastic job and I couldn’t be more proud of him. And I’m so proud of that these guys have done in regards to where the program is headed. This year’s team really took a step forward,” said Ford.