SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will go to Des Moines Wednesday night to face the Drake Bulldogs.

In our Bear Nation report, this will be a battle between the third place Bulldogs and the fourth place Missouri State Bears.

MSU fell to fourth after losing at home to Loyola on Sunday.

In that game, the Bears outside shooting failed them.

Missouri State shot 19 percent from three, that’s 4 for 21.

The Bears are still second in the conference in three point shooting percentage.

And Missouri State has made more than any other team in the conference.

Coach Dana Ford is preaching patience and defense.

“Yea they have to keep shooting. Shooters shoot, that’s what they are. They can’t do something else. Again we can evaluate and see what type of shots they’re getting. I thought Ja’Monta’s were pretty good. I will say this. We took a couple where we could have gone one more (pass) to an open man. We can probably correct some of that. But when you’re a shooter you have to have a short memory. Even when they miss I want them to guard somebody. I think that’s probably a bigger issue,” said Ford.