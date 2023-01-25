SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are tied for fourth place in the Valley conference after Tuesday night’s victory over Illinois-Chicago.

The Bears beat the Flames 63-59.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins.

But as Mo State coach Dana Ford said after the game, every win is pretty.

Illinois-Chicago is the second team that Bears have a series sweep against this season.

The game went back and forth before Missouri State eked out the victory, Alston Mason and Donovan Clay each scored 19 points.

The Bears are now 7-4 in the Valley and will go to Murray State Saturday afternoon.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well. And a lot of times I thik when you make shots games look better. But we did some things late that we haven’t been always doing. But that’s just a grind out Valley win. So I’m really proud of the guys. I can really feel our group starting to turn a corner which is good this time of year. Big game we have coming up midweek, or the weekend. Today is midweek Saturday is a big game,” said Ford.