SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State Bears basketball coach Dana Ford has landed two new players Thursday from the NCAA transfer portal.

The first is a 6-foot-9 forward Cesare Edwards.

Edwards played for Xavier the last two years.

He averaged only eight minutes a game with two points per game last season.

The other is 6-3 guard Nick Kramer.

He didn’t play last season at St. Louis University.

Kramer did average 19 points per game his senior season at St. Louis University high school.

The deadline for players to move around in the NCAA transfer portal is May 11th.