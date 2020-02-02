Ford blames lack of passion after Sycamore defeat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After starting down 30-15, Missouri State men’s basketball rallied for a 2nd half lead only to fall in the end, 78-68.

The defeat marked a third straight loss for MSU.

Gaige Prim led the Bears with 23 points along with seven rebounds in the game.

Indiana State, however, shot well finishing at 54 percent (27-50) while going 8-13 from three distance.

After the loss, Bears Head Coach Dana Ford showed frustration as he discussed the lack of motivation from his team to play hard for Missouri State.

“Only thing I don’t like is I don’t have a roster full of guys where it means nothing to,” Ford said after the game. “That’s my fault. I did that. That’s the only thing I don’t like. I’ve got to do a better job of getting it to mean something to the players to play here.”

Missouri State falls to 10-13 overall, 4-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bears will look to get back in the winning category on Wednesday as they host Illinois State at 7 p.m. in JQH Arena.