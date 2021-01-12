Ford, Bears still looking for a weekend game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–When the winning is good, you can’t get enough of it.

The Missouri State Bears feel that way as they ride a four game winning streak.

But in our Bear Nation report we ask the question, When will they play again?

It’s an unanswerable question in the in this Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bears were scheduled to play undefeated, and nearly ranked Drake this weekend.

But Covid within the Bulldogs program forced the games to be postponed.

The Bears next scheduled game after that is against Southern Illinois Thursday January 21st.

But the Salukis are also in a Covid quarantine right now with the hopes of still playing the Bears in nin days at JQH Arena.

KOLR 10’s Dan Lucy talked with Bears head coach Dana Ford on Bears Basketball Rewind about the scheduling process, as the number of days until Arch Madness continues to shrink.

“I don’t think the Valley is in a position to shift this early in the conference race a different opponent. If they were to do that it would mean that we wouldn’t play against a Drake. We would go over our alotted number of games. I think with it being an even number of teams that are currently sitting out, Drake and SIU, I think we’re going to continue to go status quo. What we’re going to try to do is find someone out of conference to play,” said Ford.

And potentially find someone to play this Sunday.

If the Bears were a sub-500 team it might not matter as much but they are 8-1 and 5-1 in Valley play.

Led by Isiaih Mosley who Tuesday was announced Valley Player of the Week for the second straight week, the Bears ranked 77th in the NET rankings.

And they don’t want to see that number slip because of missed opportunities.

“We’ve made a lot of calls around the country trying to find someone who’s available to play. And we definitely feel our guys need to continue to play. And try to keep our momentum going. I think now we’ve put ourselves into position where our NET ranking matters. And we need to try to find the best available game for us whether that’s home or away,” said Ford.