Ford, Bears open hoops practice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The addition of Belmont to the Valley comes as no surprise to many basketball fans.

The Bruins were in the discussion when Valpo replaced Wichita State.

Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford coached at Tennessee State in Nashville and said the addition of Belmont is good for the league.

And he said it’s about time.

Ford and his Missouri State Bears were on the hardwood at JQH Arena Tuesday for the first day of practice.

The Bears will return five starters including first team All-Valley players Isiaih Mosley and Gage Prim.

Ford also added transfer Donovan Clay from Valpo.

The first game is November ninth against Southeast Missouri State.

“I just like practice. I like practice, I’m like a kid in the candy store. It’s like Christmas Eve for any coach, the first day of practice. We have to get to work. We have a big task ahead of us preparing for this year. Our league is really good. Our guys want to be good. So it’s time to get to work. 42 days from today I guess we play, SEMO I think,” said Ford.