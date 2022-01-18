Ford, Bears looking for revenge against Redbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will host Illinois State Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops will be looking for their third straight win.

And they’ll be looking for revenge.

You can see that game on our sister station KOZL-TV at 7:00 p.m.

Way back on December first, Missouri State opened the Valley season in Normal, IL.

MSU blew a lead, and ended up losing to the Redbirds 79-74 in overtime.

Ford says that game was so long ago that both teams have changed a lot.

Missouri State is in fourth place in the league while Illinois State is right behind them in fifth.

“Our team is a lot different and we’re playing well of late. And that early season loss to Illinois State really has changed our season. I believe that we’re 8-and-2 since that loss. That’s a game that’s circled on our calendar for more reasons than one. I hope the guys will remember what happened to us in Normal. And hopefully they can self-motivate themselves. But if they have a hard time with that I’m sure I’ll mention it a time or two,” said Ford.