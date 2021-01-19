Ford: Adding D2 games to the schedule doesn’t hurt Bears NET

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State coach Dana Ford is on the hunt again this week.

He’s in search of another non-conference basketball game.

In our Bear Nation report, it would replace the Bears postponed game against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are in a Covid-19 quarantine.

Last week, the Bears played Missouri S&T after their Drake series was postponed.

On Dana Ford’s coaches show Tuesday, he said he expects a similar situation on Thursday.

Ford explains that playing a division two school doesn’t hurt the Bears net ranking.

That net ranking is critical for NCAA tournament eligibility.

“Since they’re a non-division one it won’t impact our NET. Whether that’s in a positive way or a negative way. And sometimes it’s good to keep your NET where it is. And ultimately that’s what we ended up deciding to do when we found out we couldn’t get a game that would potentially help our net. And for us the type of opponents that would help our NET the most are quad one games. This game right here, our NET just stayed the same,” said Ford.