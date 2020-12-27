Travis Kelce first tight end with two 100-catch seasons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is tackled by Atlanta Falcons Foyesade Oluokun during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons. His milestone came when he hauled in his second pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday during a touchdown drive just before halftime.

Kelce had a club-record 103 catches two years ago and 97 last season, when he helped the Chiefs end a 50-year championship drought.

Kelce is also the first Chiefs player with multiple 100-catch seasons.

He began the day with 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns — he trailed the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins for the league lead in yards by six.

Kelce added his 11th TD catch of the season late in the second quarter to forge a 7-7 tie with the Falcons. The pass also extended Patrick Mahomes’ club record to 26 straight games with a touchdown throw, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs were in danger of getting shutout in the first half for the fist time since Week 4 of 2016 until Mahomes hit Kelce with the touchdown throw with just 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Kelce’s 11th TD catch tied the franchise record held by Tony Gonzalez.