Kansas City and Buffalo zoos place bet for polar bears on AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— The Kansas City Zoo and Buffalo Zoo have agreed on a wager for Sunday’s AFC Championship game to benefit polar bear conservation.

The wager: Losing zoo makes a contribution to Polar Bears International and provides their own polar bears with fun enrichment themed for the winning zoo’s team.

“All of us at the Kansas City Zoo are big Chiefs fans, even our polar bears Nuniq and Berlin,” Randy Wisthoff, Executive Director and CEO of the Kansas City Zoo, said. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate making it to the AFC championship than supporting both our hometown team and polar bear conservation at the same time. It’s a win for everyone!”

Both zoos are members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and place a priority on polar bear conservation.

“Our team, like the rest of the community, here in Buffalo has Bills fever, and we can’t wait for this weekend’s matchup,” Norah Fletchall, Buffalo Zoo President and CEO, said. “I know our colleagues in Kansas City feel the same way for their team. No matter the outcome, this friendly wager is a win for polar bears and another outstanding conservation organization.”

The Buffalo Zoo and the Kansas City Zoo directly contribute to the long-term survival of species in natural ecosystems and habitats through both species-specific and habitat-focused conservation projects.