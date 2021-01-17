Chiefs injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for playoff game against Browns

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— The Kansas City Chiefs will be without dynamic rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for its AFC Divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news about three hours before kickoff.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed practice time this week with ankle and hip injuries, and is listed as questionable for today, will not play against the Browns, per source.



CEH is very close to returning and if KC wins today, should be back for AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Edwards-Helaire suffered a gruesome-looking high-ankle sprain when the Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints on December 20. He returned to practice this week on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury, but then didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday.

As Schefter noted in the tweet, the team is optimistic Edwards-Helaire could return for the AFC Championship Game if Kansas City beats Cleveland.

The team will lean on free agent signing Le’Veon Bell, veteran Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson for its rushing attack.

Edwards-Helaire’s injury isn’t the only significant one for the Chiefs’ offense. They’ll also be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has a calf injury, and they’re still missing star offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who remains on the injured reserve list with a back injury.

The Chiefs play the Browns at 2:05 p.m. FOX4 has a special KC Kickoff show at noon, and then we’ll have livestreaming postgame coverage right after the final whistle blows.