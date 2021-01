Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a possible interception later ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that cornerback Bashaud Breeland has cleared concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Breeland was knocked out of the divisional round game versus the Cleveland Browns and spent the week in concussion protocol alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes.

He started in 11 games this season and will play a big roll in attempting to slow down Josh Allen, Steffon Diggs and the rest of the Bills offense.