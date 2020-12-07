After weeks on the road, Chiefs fans glad to be back at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Several Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up at Arrowhead to watch the game against the Broncos.

“I was ready to be back here,” Brian Stewart, Chiefs Fan, said. “We’ve been on the road in November a lot, so good to be back home in December and hopefully pull out a W.”



Many tailgaters prepped for the game with music, a lot of food and games.



“Always excited to watch Sunday night football with the Chiefs and Broncos,” Stewart said.



One family had on matching pants they wear for good luck.

“I hate the Broncos,” Chiefs Fan said “Always have always will. I came all the way from Portland, Oregon to be with my family.”



Some fans said home games are different this year with the new COVID-19 rules.



“When you’re in there and its regular season, that atmosphere is so great,” Casey Lewis, Chiefs Fan, said. “Everyone is jumping up and down and clapping so we’re definitely missing that this year. But we still have our small groups we can continue that with.”



Fans said nothing will stop them from coming out to cheer on the Chiefs.