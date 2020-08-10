Bears trip to Tarleton State off as Texans move to Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Friday, Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats said he would like to play three non-conference fall football games.

However one of the teams on the schedule will not play football this fall.

In our Bear Nation report, Tarleton State announced Monday that it is moving its football games to the spring.

That means Missouri State’s game scheduled for November 7th is off.

It’s the second non-conference game that was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Bears home game against Montana set for September 12th was canceled when the Grizzlies moved football to the spring.

