Football Bears start preseason practice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team was on the turf at Plaster Stadium Thursday afternoon as they continue their preseason workouts.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will have nearly four weeks of practice before the season kicks off August 29th at Northern Arizona.

The Bears players were in shorts and helmets, the NCAA will allow them to move into full pads this weekend.

Missouri State coach Dave Steckel will try to improve on last year’s 4-7 record.

13 starters return including four preseason all-conference players.

Stec says it’s important to get the fundamentals correct from the very start of practice.

“It’s what we were born to do–coach and play. So it’s a lot of fun. We were able to be around them a lot this summer. However we couldn’t have a football. I think we’re the only sport in the NCAA that doesn’t allow a ball out there with us. It’s so much fun having the football floating around. The kids attitude, the enthusiasm it’s fun to be back. Our number one priority this year is the football. It was an embarrassment for me as a coach. Our turnover margin was embarrassing. We’re really going to work hard on protecting the ball,” said Stec.