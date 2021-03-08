Football Bears hit the road with lessons learned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team will hit the road for back to back games starting Saturday afternoon in South Dakota.

In our Bear Nation report, both Missouri State and the Coyotes will be trying to bounce back from losses.

21st-ranked South Dakota lost to new Valley Football Conference member North Dakota.

Meanwhile the Bears lost at home to North Dakota State.

The second-ranked Bison shutout Missouri State 25-0.

The Bears held the Bison scoreless in the second half, and coach Bobby Petrino says his team learned a lot that it’ll take to Vermillion.

“I know our players competed hard. And we have made strides. We got better during the game. We played extremely hard. But we gave up some big plays that really hurt us. And offensively we could not sustain our drives. Our team watched the video and learned that we need to learn how to play mistake free and error free, and consistent. And I think we’re getting closer. You see a lot of improvement. But we’re not there yet,” said Petrino.