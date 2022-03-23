SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The postseason awards are starting to roll in for high school basketball.
Today the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named Kickapoo’s Bella Fontleroy Miss Show Me Basketball for the season.
The award is given to the top senior in girls basketball.
Fontleroy helped lead the Lady Chiefs to the class 6 state championship game.
Other awards handed out from the MBCA include:
Richard Fairchild Coach of the Year Awards
BOYS
CLASS 1 Dusty Dinkins, South Iron
CLASS 2 Shane Chadwell, Norwood
CLASS 3 Jamarcus Williams, Charleston
CLASS 4 Tony Irons, Vashon
CLASS 5 Justin Mathes, Webster Groves
CLASS 6 Justin Tatum, Christian Brothers College
GIRLS
CLASS 1 Tyler Pederson, South Nodaway/Jefferson Conception (Platte Valley)
CLASS 2 Andy Hampton, Wellington-Napoleon
CLASS 3 Beau Swopes, Eldorado Springs
CLASS 4 Jacob Yorg, John Burroughs
CLASS 5 Scott Womack, West Plains
CLASS 6 Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy
MBCA Missouri Player of the Year Awards
BOYS
CLASS 1 Drenin Dinkins, South Iron
CLASS 2 Shane Chadwell, Norwood
CLASS 3 Jordan Andrews, Thayer and Joshua Talton, Monroe City
CLASS 4 Luke Northweather, Blair Oaks
CLASS 5 Matt Enright, Webster Groves
CLASS 6 Rob Martin, CBC
GIRLS
CLASS 1 Madison Ayers, South Iron
CLASS 2 Ayden Shannon, Wellington-Napoleon
CLASS 3 Reese Schaef, El Dorado Springs
CLASS 4 Addison Brownfield, Boonville
CLASS 5 Ashton Judd, West Plains
CLASS 6 Bella Fontleroy, Kickapoo and Averi Kronke, Columbia Rock Bridge