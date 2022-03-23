SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The postseason awards are starting to roll in for high school basketball.

Today the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named Kickapoo’s Bella Fontleroy Miss Show Me Basketball for the season.

The award is given to the top senior in girls basketball.

Fontleroy helped lead the Lady Chiefs to the class 6 state championship game.

Other awards handed out from the MBCA include:

Richard Fairchild Coach of the Year Awards

BOYS

CLASS 1 Dusty Dinkins, South Iron

CLASS 2 Shane Chadwell, Norwood

CLASS 3 Jamarcus Williams, Charleston

CLASS 4 Tony Irons, Vashon

CLASS 5 Justin Mathes, Webster Groves

CLASS 6 Justin Tatum, Christian Brothers College

GIRLS

CLASS 1 Tyler Pederson, South Nodaway/Jefferson Conception (Platte Valley)

CLASS 2 Andy Hampton, Wellington-Napoleon

CLASS 3 Beau Swopes, Eldorado Springs

CLASS 4 Jacob Yorg, John Burroughs

CLASS 5 Scott Womack, West Plains

CLASS 6 Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy

MBCA Missouri Player of the Year Awards

BOYS

CLASS 1 Drenin Dinkins, South Iron

CLASS 2 Shane Chadwell, Norwood

CLASS 3 Jordan Andrews, Thayer and Joshua Talton, Monroe City

CLASS 4 Luke Northweather, Blair Oaks

CLASS 5 Matt Enright, Webster Groves

CLASS 6 Rob Martin, CBC



GIRLS

CLASS 1 Madison Ayers, South Iron

CLASS 2 Ayden Shannon, Wellington-Napoleon

CLASS 3 Reese Schaef, El Dorado Springs

CLASS 4 Addison Brownfield, Boonville

CLASS 5 Ashton Judd, West Plains

CLASS 6 Bella Fontleroy, Kickapoo and Averi Kronke, Columbia Rock Bridge