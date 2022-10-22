SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State volleyball team was looking for back to back wins on its home court Saturday night.

After upsetting Valparaiso on Friday night, the Bears were looking for their second winning streak of the season.

Missouri State squaring off with new Valley member Illinois-Chicago.

The Bears won the first set 25-20.

But the Flames took the next two sets.

Missouri State took the fourth set 25-21, to force a fifth and decisive set.

But Illinois-Chicago would win 17-15 to beat the Bears three sets to two.