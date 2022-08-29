SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will open the last homestand of the season Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

It’s a two week homestand with Wichita and San Antonio coming to town.

Also coming to town for a third time this season is St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty.

The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed Monday afternoon that Flaherty will start on Wednesday against the Wind Surge.

And the will not be on any pitch count or inning restriction.

He can go as long as he’s comfortable.

Flaherty is rehabbing a sore right shoulder.

St. Louis reportedly has targeted mid-September as a return to the bigs for the right hander.