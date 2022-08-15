SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will open a six game homestand Tuesday night against the Arkansas Travelers.

And the St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that pitcher Jack Flaherty will make a return rehab appearance in that game.

Flaherty is expected to throw between 40 and 45 pitches.

The 26-year old has been battling a bum shoulder all season and has only pitched eight innings for St. Louis this year.

It will be his second rehab appearance with Springfield.

He pitched here in June before he reinjured his shoulder and was put back on the injured list.

First pitch Tuesday night is 6:35.