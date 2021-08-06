Flaherty returns to Springfield for first time in four years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time since May 22nd of 2017, Cardinals’ RHP Jack Flaherty took the mound at Hammons Field.

The Springfield alum returned to the Queen City for a rehab start.

He’s been on the IL since June 1st when he suffered a left oblique injury.

It was a mixed bag outing for the 25-year old as he struck out three and gave up just three hits in four innings of work.

However, he also gave up three runs with two earned on a two-run home run in the 4th inning to cap off his 75-pitch performance.

Despite the struggles, however, Flaherty was positive about his rehab process.

“Just making sure everything is healthy and all the boxes are checked. The stuff was there. The stuff was sharp. I didn’t throw very many sliders. I threw a bunch of everything else. Just things that I wanted to dial in that I know that I’ll need in other games.”

He was also happy about getting the chance to return to Springfield for the first time in four years.

“It’s been a while. It’s cool. It was nice. It’s good to have all these fans out here. It’s nice to be back.”

Nick Plummer provided a positive as well, going 3-4 at the plate and extending his on-base streak to 32 straight games.

That ties Tommy Edman for the Springfield record.

Despite that, however, the visiting Tulsa Drillers notched three runs in the top of the 9th to secure a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.