Flaherty ready to pick up where he left off in St. Louis

JUPITER, Fla–The St. Louis Cardinals continued their work in Jupiter, Florida Wednesday.

It’s day two of spring training camp, only the pitchers and catchers are supposed to be in camp.

Position players are down there as well on their own.

One of the first items for the coaches is to figure out the starting pitching rotation.

Obviously Jack Flaherty will be a big part of that.

And the former Springfield Cardinal says this time of year is all about getting back into a throwing pattern ahead of the season.

“Consistency. I think if you try to go out and try to actually get better and try to do more, that’s where things start to go south. So just continue to stay consistent and find more consistency in my game,” said Flaherty.

