SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened a six game homestand Tuesday night against the Arkansas Travelers.

And big league pitcher Jack Flaherty was at Hammons Field for a rehab start.

Flaherty was actually making his second rehab start in Sringfield this season.

The first was back in June.

Tuesday night, Flaherty was testing his right shoulder which has kept him on the injured list since before the All-Star break.

And Flaherty looked good, he threw 52 pitches with four strikeouts.

He gave up only two hits zero runs and one walk.

Of his 52 pitches 34 of them were for strikes.

After his outing, Flaherty said he felt good.

“Today felt really good. It felt better then the last time I was here. More in synch, more on time. Yea, we want things to hold up as we move forward. There’s always an eagerness to get back there and bounce back. And we’re there be for good when we get back this time. Noone wants to be rehabbing, everybody wants to be playing. These are games and it’s fun to be playing but I’d rather be playing in a different stadium,” said Flaherty.

As for the game, Springfield got a homer from Matt Koperniak and an RBI double from Chase Pinder and beat the Travs 2-1 in a rain shortened game.