SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will continue their homestand Friday night against the Arkansas Travelers.

Springfield has won two of the first three games.

Sunday, Jack Flaherty is expected to be back on the hill starting for the baby birds.

It will be Flaherty’s third rehab start as he recovers from a sore right shoulder.

Flaherty was effective Tuesday night and is expected to throw between 65 and 70 pitches Sunday afternoon game time 1:00 p.m.

2022 hasn’t been the best of seasons for the 26-year old as he’s battled two injuries.

“Anytime you’re not playing the game it sucks. It’s what you want to do. It’s what it’s about. Nobody wants to be hurt. Nobody wants to be in position to have to come back. You put in a lot of work to get back. And you put in the work day in and day out. Then something happens when you don’t bounce back quiet as well between two starts and you’re back rehabbing again. Nobody wants to be rehabbing, everyone wants to be playing. These are games and it’s fun to be playing this but I’d rather be playing in a different stadium,” said Flaherty.