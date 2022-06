SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jack Flaherty joined Dylan Carlson in Springfield on Sunday night as the Cardinals took on the Arkansas Travelers.

Flaherty got the start and turned an anticipated 40-45 pitch count limit to a 30 pitch outing through three innings.

He also recorded 3 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit to the nine batters he faced.

Dylan Carlson went without a hit, but did get contact while in the box and showed mobility in the outfield.

The Travelers went on to beat Springfield 6-0.