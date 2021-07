SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Last call for your fishing pictures. If you’ve been out on area lakes and have pictures of you or your kids or grandkids with their fish send them to me dlucy@kolr10.com.

We include your fishing pictures on Fridays during the summer.

E-mail them to me, include your name, what kind of fish you caught, where did you catch it, how much did it weigh.

(P.S. you don’t need to wear a tie to get the picture on TV)

Send them today, they may be on TV on Friday.