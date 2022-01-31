BOLIVAR, Mo–Drury and Southwest Baptist renewed their rivalry on the basketball court Monday night.

It’s a makeup game for one that was postponed earlier this season because of Covid.

SBU is in first place in the GLVC West.

The Panthers are trying to get back into gear after missing nearly two weeks of the season because of quarantines.

And Southwest Baptist would sprint out to a big lead, Quinn Nelson beats the shotclock with this three, and SBU was up by two.

Then Jalil Beaubrun with the catch and shoot three from the top of the arc, it’s 10-3.

Later SBU’s Tyler Williams steals the ball, feeds Rico Clouder who finishes with the scoop shot, it’s 15-4 Bearcats.

Drury trying to get the offense going, Victor Nwagbarachoa with the corner three.

Then the Panthers swing it around to the same spot, but this time it’s Quenton Shelton with the three, it’s a ten point deficit.

But the Bearcats were too strong, again it’s Nelson, the Ozark Tiger product bats the ball loose, gets it and gets the hoop and the harm, and Southwest Baptist moves to 14-4 on the year, 8-3 in the GLVC with a 70-61 win.