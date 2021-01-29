First place Lady Bears off to Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The first place Missouri State Lady Bears will be back in action Saturday afternoon in Indiana.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will face Valparaiso Saturday and Sunday.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will go into the weekend series with the Crusaders ranked 25th in the nation in the coaches poll.

The Lady Bears are 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Valpo is 6-6, 2-3 in the Valley.

Missouri State has never lost to the Crusaders and has beaten them by ten points in the three pervious games at the ARC.

But coach Mox says her team can’t take Valpo lightly.

“We’re 5-and-0 undefeated in the Valley. That’s huge. And I think just given the circumstances and the adversity that we’ve faced. And being off a month. And just coming back and not missing a beat, just dominating the way we have been. It’s definitely something to be proud of. There’s a lot of games still left on our schedule. There’s a lot of great teams Valpo being one of them. That’s a team that’s almost knocked off three Big Ten teams this season. They beat Purdue. They beat Illinois. And went into overtime with Wisconsin. They’re a team that steps up to the challenge,” said coach Mox.