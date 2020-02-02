First half rally leads Drury past Maryville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After trailing early against visiting Maryville, Drury men’s basketball rallied in the 1st and controlled the 2nd for a 76-55 win.

Isaac Johnson’s knocked down an early three-pointer to become the 45th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

His teammates helped with the scoring too as Drury got 17 points from Asa Hutchinson.

Conley Garrison added 14 points of his own while Cal Hartley chalked up 13.

Both teams shot well with the Saints connecting 48 percent of the time.

Drury, however, shot 54 percent from the field after connect on 29 of its 54 shots.

The Panthers improve to 13-7, 6-6 in conference with the victory.

They will look for three straight wins on Thursday when they host Lewis for a 7:45 pm tip at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.